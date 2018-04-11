Pep Guardiola Faces Potential 3 Game UCL Ban Following Half Time Outburst in Liverpool Defeat

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may be forced to watch half of his team's Champions League group stage fixtures from the stands next season.

The Spaniard was sent off for the second half of City's European exit after confronting the referee over a poor decision on Tuesday night, and as a result, his one match ban could be extended by another two games.

It's not been an easy week for Pep Guardiola, and Tuesday night was the bitter cherry on top. Having been forced to watch his side suffer two successive defeats against Liverpool and Manchester United respectively, his City side had to try and overcome a 3-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League quarter final.

Going 1-0 up against the Reds in the first few minutes started the game at the Etihad exactly how Guardiola would've wanted. However, as the half dragged on, City's intense attacking fell off a little - until Leroy Sane had a disallowed goal at the end of the first 45.

Pep was furious, and confronted the ref at half-time - earning himself a trip to the stands. The manager himself claims he was 'polite' to referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, but if it is found that Guardiola insulted or verbally abused the official, his one match ban could become three - according to the Telegraph.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Board are due to meet on May 31 - at which point the situation will be discussed.

If he is found guilty, Guardiola's suspension will begin at the start of next season.