PHOTO: Chelsea Striker's Instagram Post Sparks Rumours of Potential Juventus Return

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has caused some uncertainty about his future, especially among Chelsea and Juventus fans, after he posted a picture on his Instagram story, wishing his teammate Andreas Christensen a happy birthday.

The picture however, was from back in 2015 in the Champions League when Morata and Christensen played against each other in Juventus and Borussia Monchengladbach colours respectively.

The post has raised question marks as to why Morata didn't use a picture of the two together at Chelsea. Some reports, (via Calciomercato.com) have suggested that the 25-year-old Morata is unhappy at Chelsea and is considering a possible return to Juventus, where he played for two seasons from 2014 and 2016.

The Spanish international joined Chelsea last summer from Real Madrid for a club record transfer fee of around £60m. Despite struggling with injuries, Morata has performed well in a Chelsea team that have had a rather forgettable season.

Morata is the club's leading goal scorer in the Premier League with 11 goals, alongside Eden Hazard, after making only 26 appearances. In the two years that he spent at Juventus, Morata managed only 16 goals in a total of 65 matches.

Before joining Chelsea, Morata spent the whole of last season at Real Madrid, where he featured mostly from the bench for Zinedine Zidane. Despite not being a regular first team player, Morata scored 15 goals in 26 appearances that helped Madrid clinch La Liga and Champions League titles.