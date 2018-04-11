Report Claims Juventus Braced for 'Major Sale' With Trio Uncertain Over Turin Future

Juventus stars Paolo Dybala, Miralem Pjanić and Alex Sandro are all faced with an uphill battle to keep their careers in Turin alive as the Bianconeri prepare to make a 'major sale' this summer, according to a report from Calciomercato.





The Juventus trio have been attracting bucket loads of attention throughout the season and some clubs have already made their first move in attempts to prise one of the three away from Italy.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Brazilian defender Alex Sandro has been on Chelsea's transfer radar for some time - a proposed move which is largely being pushed by the Blues manager Antonio Conte.





The 27-year-old has been in and out of Massimiliano Allegri's first team this season, often missing out on a place in the starting lineup to Kwadwo Asamoah.

Alex Sandro went from best LB on Earth to Marco Motta in like a week last summer, and I want to know what happened and I want it to stop now. — Scott Proctor's right arm (@cascarayes) April 7, 2018

Sandro has most recently been linked with a move to Manchester United and it was revealed last month that José Mourinho would back a £70m move for the former FC Porto star this summer.





Bosnian midfielder Pjanić recently emerged as a surprise target for Paris Saint-Germain and the French giants have informed the set-piece specialist that they would double his current wage packet if he agrees to move to the Parc des Princes this summer.

Meanwhile, impending La Liga champions Barcelona are still keeping tabs on Juventus' crown jewel, Dybala. The Catalan club were rumoured to be interesting in signing the Argentina international last summer and the money gained from selling Neymar to PSG is still understood to be burning a hole in the Blaugrana's pockets.