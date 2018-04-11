Roma's Kostas Manolas Brought to Tears During the Singing of 'Grazie Rome' After Late UCL Heroics

Kostas Manolas etched his name into AS Roma folklore last night, as he fired the club into their first UEFA Champions League semi final since 1984.

Roma achieved the unthinkable, after they overturned a three goal deficit to stun football fans around the world. Barcelona went into the Stadio Olimpico with one foot seemingly already in the the semi finals, as they came into the game with a 4-1 aggregate.

But then the unthinkable happened. Edin Dzeko, who also supplied a vital away goal in the first leg, put Roma ahead on Tuesday night, sparking belief in the players and fans alike. The home side were then awarded a penalty after Dzeko was brought down, and the ever-reliable Daniele De Rossi converted to put I Giallorossi 2-0 ahead on the night.

With eight minutes left to play, Manolas popped up to score Roma's third, sparking the wildest of celebrations of all.

After the game ended, euphoria flooded the stadium. Manolas took a seat on the bench as the AS Roma fans were singing 'Grazie Rome', and the Greek international was clearly moved by the scenes, as he was reduced to tears during the famous song.