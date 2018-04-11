'Should've Been Playing For Jürgen's Reds': Liverpool Fans Call on Club to Sign Man City Midfielder

Liverpool fans have been calling for Ilkay Gundogan to join Jurgen Klopp's team after the German midfielder posted a classy tweet regarding his Manchester City side's loss to the Reds.

The 27-year-old came on late in the game but was not able to make any impact to prevent City falling to their third loss in a week. Despite this, Gundogan made a point of wishing the side who knocked his team out good luck in the next stage of the competition.

This sent Liverpool fans mad and they were quick to suggest that the German made the wrong choice when moving to the Etihad instead of reuniting with former manager Jurgen Klopp.

boii you really should've been playing for Jürgen's reds — e. (@ehbenj) April 10, 2018

Come to Liverpool bro!! — • (@SublimeSalah_) April 10, 2018

Gundogan spent a long period of his career under Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, and he is seen as the workman type player that would be perfect in the heart of Liverpool's midfield.

His tweet wishing Liverpool good luck caused a massive response from Liverpool fans on Twitter, with people showering him in compliments and classy words.

The German has struggled for consistent form under Pep Guardiola this season, with injuries and competition leading to him struggling to nail down a first team spot at the Etihad.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He has managed just three goals and one assist in the Premier League this season and although many of his 24 appearances have come from the bench, it is not the greatest of returns.

Klopp and Gundogan were seen having a warming embrace after the game, and this may spark further rumours about him moving to the Merseyside club in the future to link up with Klopp once more.