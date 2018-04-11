Spanish Report Claims Real Madrid Are Planning to Offload Midfielder With Liverpool Interested

Real Madrid are planning to sell unsettled midfielder Dani Ceballos to Liverpool, according to incredulous reports from Spain.

Club President Florentino Perez's main aim is to have a squad overhaul this summer, and he plans to offload a number of players, which will help with the club's cash injections that Perez yearns for.

The Madrid president reportedly wants the club to sell star players Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema for a combined fee of €200 million. However, Cellabos is the latest name to be on the list of unwanted players.

Notorious Spanish news outlet Don Balon sceptically claim that the Madrid midfielder is being readied for a move to Liverpool in the Summer.

The 21-year-old was brought into the Spanish capital from Real Betis for a fee of €16.5 million last year but has struggled to break into the first team, starting just two La Liga games this season.

The Spanish international - who has also been linked to AC Milan - did, however, score a brace in his first La Liga start against Alaves in September, and plays with a lot of promise in the centre of midfield.



According to the report, Jurgen Klopp identifies Ceballos as the final solution to Liverpool's midfield conundrum, especially with the departure of Philippe Coutinho in the winter. The Liverpool manager has already acquired Naby Keita's services for next season, and Ceballos could be seen as a pivotal squad player should a deal escalate.



Ceballos started his playing career with Real Betis before moving to the Spainish capital in the summer for a fee of £9m. He's gone on to make 19 appearances for Madrid, scoring just two goals.

