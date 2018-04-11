Steven Gerrard Claims Liverpool Can 'Go All the Way' & Praises Surprise Star After UCL Semi Triumph

Steven Gerrard has claimed that Liverpool can 'go all the way' and win a sixth European Cup after they secured a place in the Champions League semi-finals, while praising teenager Trent Alexander-Arnold for his performance in the second leg on Tuesday night.

The Reds saw off Manchester City in their quarter final second leg clash to secure a huge 2-1 win - a victory that saw them progress to the next round 5-1 on aggregate.

Speaking after the match on BT Sport (as quoted by the Daily Star), Gerrard stated that there was nothing that could stop Jurgen Klopp's 'confident' squad of repeating their 2005 heroics and land yet another European crown if they truly believed they could do so.

He said: “There’s a feeling at the moment being amongst the Liverpool supporters, they’re very confident.

“They believe in this manager and they believe the team is growing and they believe they’ve got a chance of going all the way.

“Yes [I believe]. I think Barcelona going out tonight as well should give them a bit of confidence. But I think over the two legs, beating a top side like City, they should be on a big wave now. A wave of confidence.”

The Reds Under-18s boss also paid tribute to Alexander-Arnold, who put in yet another massive display for the Merseysiders in stave off the threat of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling down the flanks.

The young full-back was criticised by many for his performance against Manchester United at the end of March as he failed to deal with Marcus Rashford, but his displays in the two-legged City affair have won him plenty of plaudits.

And Gerrard added his voice to that growing fan club contingent by stating just how amazing Alexander-Arnold's performances were against Pep Guardiola's men.

So impressed with Trent Alexander-Arnold. A teenager playing with an assuredness and maturity way beyond his years. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 10, 2018

He added (as quoted by the Metro): "If you take Trent, look at his age, the magnitude of the game over both games and who he was up against, I think he has to be the star man over two legs.

"I think with Gomez being out and Clyne not playing much, it had to be Trent. But to be fair to the kid he’s stood up so well over the two games."