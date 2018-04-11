Tottenham Youngster Has Norwich City Loan Cut Short Due to 'Poor Time Keeping and Attitude'

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Marcus Edwards could well be in for the hairdryer treatment after having his Norwich loan spell cut short due to 'personal reasons'.

It is believed that his poor time keeping and general attitude is the reason for the failed stint, despite once being likened to Lionel Messi by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

He only managed to muster up a pitiful six minutes of game time in the four months spent with the Canaries. Edwards' arrival at Carrow Road in January was supposed to be a chance for the 19-year-old to impress having failed to break into the first team at Spurs, but it seems to have left him even worse off than he was before he left north London.

With his loan deal - that was supposed to last until the end of the season - cut short, the Telegraph report that Edwards has returned to Tottenham as a result of his behaviour at Norwich.

Failing to ever turn up to training on time, and constantly being late to team meetings is said to have completely bewildered his teammates at the Championship side, and Edwards returns to Tottenham having failed to integrate with the Norwich players at all.

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

The report goes on to argue that Tottenham's source believes that this was a result of the player's introverted nature.

Edwards was on the bench for Norwich's recent game against Aston Villa, but as usual the youngster failed to make his way onto the pitch, and the two clubs have decided to terminate the loan deal for 'personal reasons'.

As a result, Spurs will cancel any fees owed to them by Norwich, and the relationship between the two clubs remains strong.