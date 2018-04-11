VIDEO: Phil Thompson's Reacts As You Might Expect to Salah's Game-Changing Goal Against Man City

Sky Sports presenter Phil Thompson went (not unexpectedly) nuts on Tuesday night as Mohamed Salah scored the goal that all but secured Liverpool's place in the Champions League semi final.

The Egyptian bagged a crucial away goal against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, with the match poised on a knife edge with City 1-0 up and looking dangerous. However, after Salah's striker, the Reds went on to claim a historic 2-1 victory.

The goal sent Livepool fans everywhere into raptures, and former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson was particularly pleased. The TV pundit played over 300 games for the Merseyside club and could not hide his excitement whilst reporting on the game.

Thompson spent large parts of the game very nervy as City heaped the pressure on Liverpool throughout the first half and looked to be making their way back into the tie.

However, the man that won three European cups with Liverpool could not hide his delight when Salah chipped the ball into the net.

That goal was a catalyst for the game to change and Firmino's goal later in the game ensured Liverpool made the semi-finals for the first time since 2008.