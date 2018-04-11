Vinicius Jnr Pledges to Teach Ronaldo How to Dance & Reveals He's Ready for Real Madrid

Soon-to-be Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has hailed Los Blancos as the biggest club in the world as he prepares to make the move from Flamengo and his native Brazil to the Spanish capital.





Real Madrid agreed a deal - reportedly worth around £40m - in May last year to bring the 17-year-old to La Liga and secure the next great talent from South America.





While he will officially become a Real Madrid player in July this year, shortly after his 18th birthday, Real have the option to loan the player back to Flamengo for the 2018/19 season should they choose. As such, Vinicius does not know when exactly he will get to kick a ball in anger for his new side just yet, but - like many Real Madrid fans - he is very excited about his future.

RODRIGO BUENDIA/GettyImages

Speaking to YouTube channel Segue o Baile (via Marca), the teenager revealed how Real Madrid's current Brazilian contingent helped him in making the decision to sign for the European champions.





"Casemiro and Marcelo helped me a lot when I was making the decision, they told me I had to play for the best team," Vinicius said. "Now, I'm going to leave the best team in Brazil to join the biggest one in the world."

"I still don't know when I'll join them. They will tell me. I'll give them the OK whenever it happens."

He also spoke of Cristiano Ronaldo and revealed he has 'imagined' celebrating with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner - even pledging to help with some dance moves.

"When I saw the goal that Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Juventus, I thought that one day I'll get to play with one of the best players of all time," he added. "I imagined celebrating goals with him. When I've gained his confidence, I'll even show him a dance."

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez called Vinicius 'a great personality' while speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport (via CalcioMercato) and revealed he will travel to Spain to for a meeting with the club in July.