Banned Real Madrid Ace Could Miss Champions League Semi-Final After Committing New Offence

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos could be set to miss his side's Champions League semi-final, after running on to the pitch to celebrate his side's dramatic progression at the expense of Juventus despite being banned from the game.

As reported by Sport, the Spanish international came down to the tunnel to watch from pitchside as his side progressed to the next stage of the competition, despite being strictly prohibited from doing so as he was banned from the game. Should the referee report Ramos' actions, then he is likely to face a further suspension - which could have drastic consequences on his side's chances of progression to the final.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Los Blancos will enter Friday's draw with Liverpool, Roma and Bayern Munich - all of whom boast formidable attacking abilities. With Ramos suspended, Zinedine Zidane's team looked hopelessly unorganised against Juventus, and were arguably lucky to progress after scraping through 4-3 on aggregate after Cristiano Ronaldo's last-gasp penalty save his side's blushes.

The high octane game saw Juventus with it all to do, after losing the first leg 3-0 at the Alianz Stadium. Two goals from Mario Mandžukić gave Juve an unprecedented half time lead, before a 60th minute goal from Blaise Matuidi sent the away fans into hysteria. The referee's decision to award Real Madrid led to Gianluigi Buffon being sent off for his protests, before Ronaldo cooly slotted home to seal the aggregate win.

Meanwhile, Zidane has claimed that his side deserved to progress in the competition, despite Juventus' spirited efforts in the Bernébeu. The former French international admitted that he was taken by surprise by his opponents' rapid start to the match, but that his side showed great character in digging deep and pulling out a dramatic late goal to seal the precious victory.