Chelsea Forgotten Man Tiémoué Bakayoko Moves Closer to Exit as Monaco Plot to Re-Sign Blues Flop

Tiémoué Bakayoko's nightmare spell at Chelsea could be coming to an end after just one season in the Premier League, after reports have suggested that his former club Monaco are keen to bring him back to France.

The Telegraph report that Monaco are determined to offer Bakayoko a lifeline in the summer transfer window, as they look to replace the soon to be departed Fabinho in the heart of their midfield. Bakayoko played a pivotal role in Monaco winning the league last season, and the club are confident that he can shine again in Ligue 1.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Following a series of costly, high profile mistakes, the 23-year-old was swiftly dropped by his manager Antonio Conte, and has struggled to regain his starting spot for the Blues since. Signed on the basis of being a domineering, powerful midfield, Bakayoko has failed to deliver since moving to Stamford Bridge - and has often been singled out by the club's fans for his woeful performances.

It certainly looks to be a summer of major change for the Blues, as they look to recover from a dismal 2017/18 season. With Champions League qualification now surely beyond them, Conte's side will be restricted in terms of the personnel they can sign next summer, and the current crop who have failed them this season could well be moved on as the club look to new options.

In other news, Chelsea look set to part ways with their versatile defender Kenedy in the summer, with the Brazilian attracting attention from the likes of Arsenal, Spurs, and his current loan club Newcastle United. The former 22-year-old is believed to be deemed surplus to requirements at the club, and the Blues could well cash in on their asset to fund their summer spending.