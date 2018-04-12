Arsenal travels to Russia on Thursday to face CSKA Moscow in the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal.

The first leg at the Emirates was a one-sided match, with Arsenal easily winning 4-1 behind two goals apiece from Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette. The Gunners have not lost in their last five matches in all competitions and will look to continue their success in Russia to seal a berth in the semifinals.

CSKA Moscow will need a dramatic finish if it hopes to advance. Aleksandr Golovin scored a crucial away goal in the first leg, but the hosts will need at least three more goals to progress.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: You can watch the match via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.