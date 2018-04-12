Danish Press Claim Barcelona UCL Exit Could Spark Summer Move for Tottenham Midfield Star

The Danish press have been stirring the transfer rumour pot by claiming that Barcelona are interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international has two years left on his current Spurs deal, but the club are keen to tie him down to an extension. According to reports, contract negotiations have stalled and Barcelona and lead the race to sign the Tottenham star.

The Danish tabloids seem keen to have the poster boy of Danish football playing for the European giant. One such outlet, BT, claim that Barcelona's recent shock exit from the Champions League could be the impetus the club needed to go all in for their supposed transfer target.

Christian Eriksen for Spurs across all competitions:



2017/18: 13 goals ⚽️

2016/17: 12 goals ⚽️

2014/15: 12 goals ⚽️



His best season yet. pic.twitter.com/H9dhdTQ0NH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 7, 2018

Their report claims that Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has identified Eriksen as a main transfer target in the summer, with the defeat to Roma due to spark a squad overhaul in Catalonia.

BT have also previously published a quote by reporter Luna Christophi, who follows Spanish football for Denmark's TV3.

"The fact is that if you listen to Mundo Deportivo's editor, whom I personally know, Barcelona follow Eriksen closely," claimed Christophi.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

"Sports manager Robert Fernandez has followed him for a long time both in the Premier League and in European competition, where they saw him in the Champions League group matches against Real Madrid."

A player like Christian Eriksen could help to bring back the free-flowing and attractive passing style that we are so used to seeing at Barcelona which has diminished this season. Eriksen could also be identified as a natural successor to 33-year-old Andres Iniesta.

BT or Luna Christophi have not quoted the editor of Mundo Deportivo directly to verify this claim. While it is likely true that Barcelona would be interested in a player of Eriksen's quality, whether their interest in the Tottenham man has intensified after their Champions League exit remains to be seen.