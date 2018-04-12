French Report Claims Everton Eyeing Ex-Leicester Boss as Sam Allardyce Replacement

Claudio Ranieri has become the latest name to be linked with the Everton manager's job if Sam Allardyce is sacked at the end of the season.

A report from France Football (h/t Liverpool Echo) has claimed that the Nantes gaffer is being lined up to replace his fellow veteran boss in the Goodison Park dugout.

Ranieri, who famously led Leicester City to the Premier League title during the 2015/16 campaign, is said to be wishing for another crack at England's top flight after he was relieved of his duties in the Midlands midway through last season.

And, with the Toffees believed to be drawing up a shortlist of candidates to replace Allardyce when the current season ends, the Italian has been touted as a possible replacement.

Speculation over Allardyce's future on Merseyside has failed to go away despite the 63-year-old's protestations that any talk of him leaving is down to a 'small minority' of fans wishing for him to go on social media.

That hasn't dampened rumours that majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri may look to move him on despite handing the former Newcastle, West Ham and Crystal Palace manager an 18-month contract when he took over last November.

Everton are safe from relegation and only have a slim chance of qualifying for next season's Europa League via the league standings - a placing that means Allardyce has done what was required of him upon his appointment five months ago.

Evertonians now want to see a new face drafted in to push their club on to the next level, and Ranieri's name will certainly raise eyebrows among them.

Th 66-year-old has guided Nantes to eighth in Ligue 1 so far this term and also has extensive experience of managing Chelsea, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and the Greek national team.



Everton were 13th when Sam Allardyce was appointed.



Ranieri joins Shakhtar's Paulo Fonseca, ex-Paris Saint-Germain head coach Laurent Blanc and former Watford gaffer Marco Silva in being linked with the Blues' job in recent weeks.



Allardyce, meanwhile, has been tipped to become West Brom's new boss as they seemingly prepare for life in the Championship.

