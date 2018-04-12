French Report Claims Spurs Would Only Have to Pay €45m to Sign Manchester United Star

Worrying news for Manchester United fans broke on Tuesday that winger Anthony Martial has supposedly turned down an offer of a new contract by the club and 'wants out' at the end of the season.

The Frenchman has failed to establish himself as a regular under manager Jose Mourinho, and the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in January is theoretically only going to make things harder for him at Old Trafford.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It has resulted in reports linking him with a move away from the club again, with Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Tottenham all credited with interest.

Martial joined United in 2015 for an initial £36m plus add-ons that could eventually total £61m, but if Spurs were serious about wanting to get him in, they might only have to pay €45m as estimated by France Football.

They come to that figure upon consideration of the player's form and performances this season, and his current deal with the club which will only have a year left to run when this season finishes - albeit with an option of a further year.





Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is said to be keen on Martial and would surely see value in signing the 22-year-old for €45m given the age and ability of the player.

They may have difficulty though since Spurs didn't allow United to go into negotiations with Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld, although Levy is open to selling both this summer and could entice the Red Devils into parting with Martial to land either player.