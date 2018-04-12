Liverpool Ace Claims Reds 'Can Beat Anyone' After Superb UCL Victory Over Man City

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has claimed that Liverpool are now a match for 'anyone' ahead of the Champions League semi draw on Friday.

The Reds midfielder was part of the team that saw off Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions elect over two legs, with a 5-1 aggregate score in Europe's top club competition to book their place in the semi finals along with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Roma.

In quotes published by the Liverpool Echo, Oxlade-Chamberlain boldly stated that beating City twice in a week was a massive 'confidence booster' and tipped he and his teammates to go all the way and lift a sixth European Cup come May.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

He said: “This is a massive confidence booster for us. To beat City twice is no easy feat. We did it twice in a week and we also did it at an earlier stage this season. It just shows to us that when we are at the races and at the right level we can beat anyone in this league.

“Now it is on us, whoever we get in the next round, to go and prove that we can beat people in Europe as well. It’s going to be tough whoever you play. People might say Roma but look what they did, they performed amazingly well and look a great side.

“It doesn’t matter who we get now, we have to make sure we are ready for anyone and we can beat anyone.”

Remember when: Oxlade-Chamberlain was a waste of money; buying Robertson lacked ambition; Karius was a sexy Bogdan; Van Dijk would never singlehandedly fix our defensive woes – ohh, and Firmino wasn’t a striker.



We’re 90 minutes away from a Champions League Semi-Final.... pic.twitter.com/2JdbohNnp0 — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) April 8, 2018

(You may also be interested in 'Future Captain': Twitter Reacts As Liverpool Midfielder Gifts Shirt to Fan After Famous UCL Win)

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has grown in stature since his £35m switch from Arsenal last summer, is now on the cusp of helping the Reds become one of Europe's most feared teams and added that it was a lifelong dream of his to win such a coveted trophy.

He said: “It is massive. It is everything you dream of when you are a young lad.

“You want to play in finals and they don’t come much bigger than the Champions League final. We’ve made my dream that one step closer by getting into the semi-finals. We have given ourselves a great opportunity.”