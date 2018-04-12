Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Takes to Twitter to Joke About Harry Kane's Golden Boot Obsession

Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah has taken to Twitter to express his shock over a Premier League panel deciding to award Spurs' Harry Kane his goal scored against Stoke City last weekend, despite Christian Eriksen initially being awarded the strike.

Salah's disappointment with the decision is clearly due to the pair's battle for the Premier League's coveted Golden Boot award - which sees the league's top scorer claim the trophy at the end of each campaign. With Kane being awarded the dubious goal against Stoke, he is now just four goals behind the Egyptian ace, with 25 goals to his 29.

Seemingly perplexed by the decision to award Kane the goal, Salah posted on his official Twitter page.

Wooooooow really ? — Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) April 11, 2018

Despite being highly vocal on Twitter in the build-up to the decision, Kane is yet to respond on social media to the decision, but it can probably be agreed that replying to Salah's update with something along the lines of "Hazza K is coming for you, Mo" would work wonders for the increasingly intriguing narrative around the race for the award.

Kane certainly has it all to do if he is to catch the beloved Anfield star, who has set the Premier League alight since joining the Reds at the start of the season. The England international is looking to win his third Golden Boot award on the trot, and appears to be more than confident of chasing down his rival with just six games left to overtake him.

In other news, former Manchester United and England star Rio Ferdinand has claimed that the progression of four Liverpool players has been key in the club's rapid improvements in the latter half of the season. The player-turned-pundit contended that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Andrew Robertson have all taken their game to the next level in recent months.