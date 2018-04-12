On-Loan Hotshot Reveals Why He 'Regrets' Leaving Newcastle United in January

Aleksandar Mitrovic has continued to drop huge hints that his Newcastle career is over after the on-loan Fulham star admitted he had 'regrets' about leaving the Magpies.

The striker left the north east for London in the January transfer window on a six-month loan, and has been banging in the goals for the Cottagers to help them make a push for automatic promotion from the Championship.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his temporary stint with Fulham, Mitrovic opened up about his time at St. James' Park and admitted that he felt that he could have done more to win over both the fanbase and manager Rafael Benitez on Tyneside.

He said: “I would never say I regret that I was there, but I have regrets because I didn’t play as much as I could and maybe I should have scored more goals.

“There are a lot of things I wanted to do there that I didn’t do, so of course I have regret, but I still enjoyed my time there and I’m still a Newcastle player so we will see what happens.”

Slavisa Jokanovic's men find themselves 11 points behind runaway leaders Wolves in the hunt for a place in England's top flight next term.

Fulham lie only a point ahead of third-placed Cardiff City, who are only four clear of Aston Villa in fourth, as the battle for an automatic promotion spot enters its final few tense weeks.

And Mitrovic, who won the March Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award due to his five-goal haul during that month, stated his belief that the Londoners could earn a spot in the Premier League next term as long as they treat every remaining game like 'a final'.

He added: "I hope I will continue like this and the team will continue with this form. We only have a few games left but they are all finals.

"We need that mentality to continue like this and try to put the pressure on Cardiff. We have some tough games but they do too so it's going to be interesting."