Man Utd Have 'No Interest' in Selling Wonderkid Despite Talk of Potential Old Trafford Departure

Manchester United have no interest in letting wonderkid Marcus Rashford leave for any amount of cash this summer, according to club sources.

People in the loop at Old Trafford have apparently told ESPN that the Red Devils will turn down any and all offers made for the 20-year-old's services amid reports that Rashford could be open to leaving.

The forward was the subject of plenty of headlines earlier in the week as pundits tipped Rashford to depart Manchester in search of more regular first-team football elsewhere.

However, United are not actively looking to sanction Rashford's departure to wish to retain the talents of one of England's most promising youngsters to emerge in recent times.

The likes of Micky Quinn and Leon Osman had claimed that it was in Rashford's best interests to head for pastures new due to his lack of minutes on the pitch under Jose Mourinho.

His time on the field of play had been impacted by the return to form of Anthony Martial in the first half of the season, and the January arrival of ex-Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez has only sought to further push the goalscorer down the pecking order under the Portuguese boss.

The departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to LA Galaxy last month has, however, opened up a gap up top for Rashford to exploit if Romelu Lukaku falls foul of injury or suspension, and appears to be the best route to regular starts and appearances for Rashford.

The academy product, who has interestingly made the most appearances since Mourinho took charge in July 2016 - Rashford featuring in 97 of Mourinho's 112 games at the helm - has netted 12 goals in 44 games this term.

His latest mercurial display came against arch north west rivals Liverpool when Rashford bagged a brace to sink the Reds in a 2-1 victory on home soil, and he will hope his performance will give Mourinho food for thought in the final five weeks of the 2017/18 campaign.

