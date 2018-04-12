Pep Guardiola Tipped to Take Man City Spending Past £600m as He Eyes 3 More 'Big' Players

Pep Guardiola is set to continue his lavish spending habits at Manchester City as the Spaniard is being tipped to take the club's transfer expenditure over £600m in just two years, as he targets three hefty additions in the summer window.

With City's European venture over after coming unstuck against Liverpool in the quarter final stage to the tune of a 5-1 aggregate defeat, which culminated in a 2-1 second leg loss, Guardiola is eager to address his squad's successive shortcomings in the Champions League and build on the club's domestic superiority.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Guardiola's fortunes in Europe have continued to fall within the final stages of the competition in recent years, further compounded by facing three defeats in just six days following the 3-0 first leg defeat to Liverpool and a subsequent 3-2 loss to Manchester United on Saturday which denied an early celebration of the Premier League title.





However, the City hierarchy are refusing to be alarmed as they look set to make further funds available for another assault on the transfer window having already backed Guardiola with up to £450m since his arrival in 2016 - as per the Telegraph.

I won't give Man City any credit whatsoever, I refuse to give credit to a team that needs to spend a lot of money to win the league — Matthew (@Carrick4united) March 31, 2018

City have set their sights on signing a defensive midfielder, versatile forward and in all likelihood another centre-back.

It is understood that Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred, Napoli's Jean-Michel Seri and Borussia Dortmund's Julian Weigl are the club's top midfield targets who would each be expected to set the club back £40m or more.

Whereas £90m-rated Thomas Lemar from Monaco is of interest alongside Eden Hazard, who is rated highly by Guardiola but the Spaniard is accepting of the fact that Chelsea would be unlikely to sanction a deal to a domestic rival.

A move for a centre-back is set to be made once an evaluation on Vincent Kompany's form and fitness has been made, with Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld of interest should City forge ahead with seeking a replacement for their skipper.

Guardiola had hinted another summer of spending last Friday as he said: “It is impossible to do that, to play the way we play, the results we achieved, without top players. And today the top players cost a lot of money.

“We need money to buy and to play in that level all the time. To achieve these results you need this investment. If not you need miracles and I am not able to do that.”