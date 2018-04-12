Pundit Claims Man Utd Striker Could Leave on Loan With West Ham & Newcastle Reportedly Interested

Former Manchester City striker Craig Bellamy believes that Manchester United may think about loaning out striker Marcus Rashford next season, amid reports that he is unhappy with his playing time at Old Trafford.

Reports earlier in the week indicated that Rashford may look for a move away from United during the summer transfer window in search of more game time, but United seem reluctant to lose one of the brightest prospects in the English game.

With United unlikely to be willing to loan players to direct rivals, the latest suggestion could put teams such as West Ham United and Newcastle United, who have both been linked with the England international in the past.





Talking on the The Debate show on Sky Sports, Bellamy suggested that a loan deal may the best for all parties.

"I would be worried if he didn't want to play and wasn't disappointed with not starting," he said. "But I am sure United are looking at it and thinking 'he isn't going'."

"He might not be getting the game time he wants and maybe not next year if one or two players come in, but he could go on loan and go to a club they want because he is going to be there for the long haul, because he's that good a player.

"If he was available there would be a queue of clubs, top clubs, wanting to sign him. I think he's going to be a star, one of the top players."

Twenty-year-old Rashford has scored six goals in 29 Premier League appearances for United this season, but has mostly been used as an impact substitute by Jose Mourinho.