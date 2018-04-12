Usain Bolt Hits Out at 'Lucky' Manchester City But Admits Football Fundamental: 'The Ball Is Round'

Professed Manchester United fan Usain Bolt has labelled the Red Devils' rivals Manchester City 'lucky' as they wait to be crowned champions of England.

Jose Mourinho and his men ruined the party for the Etihad side after staging an incredible 3-2 comeback against them on the weekend. And although Pep Guardiola won't get to clinch the title this weekend either, it would take a whole lot for his side to fail completely in that regard.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Bolt, who is trying to carve out a career in football after retiring from track, has been training with German side Borussia Dortmund. And he insists United will improve next season, also claiming City have been rather fortunate this term.

"I must say we (United) started off well," he said, via the Mirror. "We didn't do so well in the middle but we've kept our head so far, we've done well, we've always played well against the top teams.

"It's football, the ball is round so it's one of those things. I think next season we'll do better for sure, it's not like we're doing extremely bad. I think Man City just had some good luck and they did extremely well.

Usain Bolt says he'll be returning to Dortmund in a couple of weeks. Will spend three weeks at the club. #BVB https://t.co/8dCHwxY5BG — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) April 12, 2018

"But as you've seen we beat them the other day and now Liverpool beat them twice and knocked them out of the Champions League so it's just one of those things. If you get lucky early in the season, they had a good run and it worked out. So next season, we're ready though."

The Jamaican added that he hopes to be playing for his favourite team by the time next season rolls around.

"I believe in Jose and hopefully I'll be on that team," he continued, jokingly.

"I’m very serious about playing football, I’m working with Dortmund and they are really helping me to work out where I am going. I’m not linked to Manchester United – yet.”