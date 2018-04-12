Wagner Insists He Has 'No Reason to Leave' Huddersfield As Terriers Prepare for Relegation Battle

David Wagner has reiterated his desire to stay as Huddersfield Town boss, insisting he has no reason to leave the Yorkshire club.

After guiding Huddersfield to the English top flight last season and looking on course to survive their first term in the Premier League, Wagner has been linked with various managerial posts, including even a sensational return to his former club Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds' West Yorkshire Sports Daily show, Wagner answered an array of questions, but gave some encouraging words for Terriers fans regarding his own future.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The former USA international said, as quoted by the Huddersfield Daily Examiner: "I totally understand the media questions if some rumours pop up but if they were true I would have signed for 20 different clubs by now and I am still here!

"As long as Dean [Hoyle, Huddersfield Chairman] is happy, my family is happy there is no reason why I need to leave this football club.

"We always talk after the season about the future but the most important thing is the next five matches and our Premier League status."

With five games to go, Huddersfield are four points above the relegation zone. The Terriers have not won a league game since February in a run of five games without picking up three points. Many would have predicted Huddersfield to drop straight back down at the end of this season, but at the moment they are defying expectations and are on course to avoid relegation.

"I think we are the biggest underdogs in Premier League history but we can be satisfied with what we have done so far," he continued.

"I have the feeling it's the biggest two and a half years of my life to be honest, not just the biggest few weeks.

"There is of course pressure but also excitement, the experiences we have had last season really helped me and I can take a lot from it this season – I can't wait to get the job done now."