Crystal Palace midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is likely to be included in England's World Cup squad in the summer providing he stays fit.

Gareth Southgate is a big admirer of the Chelsea man, on loan in south London this season, and was delighted to see the midfielder return to action in Palace's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last weekend.

It was the player's first start since December due to knee and ankle injuries, but it now seems he is returning just in time to fight for what could even be a starting spot in England's midfield for the World Cup.

The Daily Mail report that Loftus-Cheek hugely impressed Southgate during the international friendlies in November, where the Chelsea loanee earned himself a man of the match award in a 0-0 draw with world champions Germany.

Southgate was reportedly frustrated that he could not select the midfielder for last month's final friendlies before the World Cup and sees the 22-year-old as a better midfield option than the similarly fragile Jack Wilshere.

Central midfield is a position that is proving to be a problem area for the new breed of English stars coming through the ranks, and Southgate is believed to see Loftus-Cheek as one of his favoured options.

At 6'3, the powerful midfielder possesses a powerful and strong frame unlike other options available to the England manager. Further to this, he has a high work rate in both an attacking and defensive sense and has shown off his impressive skill on the ball this season.

Chelsea fans will be hoping RLC goes to the World Cup and impresses, before coming back to Stamford Bridge and possibly vacating one of their midfield spots, a place where the club have lacked consistency this season.