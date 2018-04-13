Jurgen Klopp Confirms Defensive Duo Will Miss Bournemouth Clash & Provides Update on Emre Can

Liverpool's defensive injury crisis shows no signs of abating after Nathaniel Clyne and Ragnar Klavan were ruled out of this weekend's home clash against Bournemouth.

The duo are set to sit out the match at Anfield due to a couple of knocks that they sustained during Liverpool's 2-1 triumph over Manchester City that booked their place in the Champions League semi finals.

Speaking to the club's official site before the Cherries contest, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp explained why he was not going to risk the centre-half or right-back for the visit of Eddie Howe's men.

But the German did provide a bit of good news on the injury front as he revealed that Roberto Firmino should play some part despite feeling discomfort in his neck recently.

Klopp said: "It's quite difficult at the moment, we must wait pretty much [every] five minutes for some news. At the moment it looks OK.

"Unfortunately, I think, not 100 per cent sure, that Raggy felt a little bit [something] muscle-wise. And Clyney [is], probably, out. [He felt an injury] in training the day after the game. Bobby had a little [issue] with his neck but should be OK, I think."

Another absentee of recent weeks has been contract rebel Emre Can, who is looking increasingly unlikely to feature for Liverpool before the season ends. The midfielder has spent the past month on the treatment table with an ongoing back issue, and his place at this summer's World Cup as part of German's 23-man party is in grave danger as a result.

Can, whose deal expires in June and who has attracted interest from Juventus and Bayern Munich, could therefore have played his last game for Liverpool as Klopp confirmed he was unsure when the 24-year-old would return.

He added: "We have contact with him, of course, it feels good, but it will take still a little bit of time."

Liverpool could close the gap to second place by a point if they beat Bournemouth and Manchester United lose this weekend.

