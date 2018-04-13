Juventus Eye Bayern Munich Outcast as Long-Term Alex Sandro Replacement Amid Premier League Interest

Juventus are eyeing up a summer swoop for Bayern Munich defender Juan Bernat in the hope of finding a long-term replacement for Alex Sandro, according to reports in Italy.





The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour this season; recording just eight showings in the Bundesliga while lasting a mere 46 minutes in his only outing in the Champions League, although he has continued to show signs of his former self in a handful of those appearences.

However, according to TuttoSport, as quoted by calciomercato, the Old Lady are ready to offer the Spaniard a fresh start in Serie A and are hoping to overcome an issue of their own in the process.





Full-back Sandro has been heavily linked with a move away from the Allianz Stadium this summer, with Manchester United one outfit said to be leading the way in the pursuit.





But Massimiliano Allegri and the Juventus hierarchy see Bernat as a potential long-term replacement and are preparing a post-season chase to land their man.

The left back, who can also be utilised as a winger on the same flank, join the Bavarians from Valencia in 2014 and went on to be a regular feature early on in his Bayern Munich career; lifting three Meisterschales, the Deutsche Pokal and the German Super Cup.





However, despite again being a part of the squad that have conquered the Bundesliga, the 25-year-old has played a much more limited role since his return from injury.

But Juventus are not the only side said to be interested in securing Bernat's signature, with the defender also tipped with a move back to Spain at the conclusion of this campaign.