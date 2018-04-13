Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Named Premier League Player of the Month for Third Time This Season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been Premier League Player of the Month for March and is the first person to in the prestigious award three times in the same season after already scooping the November and February accolades.





Only 11 other players in Premier League history have now won more Player of the Month awards than the 25-year-old Egyptian and he has not even finished his first full season at Liverpool.

🏆 March @22mosalah is the 1st player to win @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month 3 times in the same season! #PLawards pic.twitter.com/zdQQYUf9bJ — Premier League (@premierleague) April 13, 2018

Salah scored six goals in just four Premier League appearances in March and netted his first hat-trick of the campaign as part of a four-goal haul in a 5-0 thrashing of Watford.

He was also on the score-sheet in wins over Newcastle and Crystal Palace.

Salah has now scored 39 times in all competitions for Liverpool since completing £36m move from Roma last summer and is set to become the first Reds player to score 40 goals in a single season since Ian Rush way back in 1986/87.

Salah is additionally on course to win the Premier League Golden Boot. With 29 to his name in the league, he is currently four goals clear of Harry Kane, who won in 2015/16 and 2016/17, and would become the second African to win the accolade after Didier Drogba in 2009/10.