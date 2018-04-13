Manchester United Ace Lauded Over Selfless Act to Aid Kit Staff With Dirty Washing

Juan Mata is renowned for being one of the nicest guys in football right now, and the Manchester United ace has further endeared himself to fans with his latest gesture.

The midfielder has been found to have been helping the club's kit staff with washing his teammates' dirty gear during his downtime from training, with one source telling the Sun newspaper that Mata's humbleness has astounded his fellow senior stars.

Mata, who has already won plaudits for his charitable work in recent years, has been helping staff behind the scenes to unload dirty washing and boots after away matches, and the source explained just what it had meant to his team's backroom staff.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

They said: “Juan is a special guy – he has started to help the kit man and his staff over the last couple of months. It sums up what kind of person he is.

“While his team mates just jump into their flashy motors and zoom off after being dropped off back after away games, Juan has taken it on himself to stay behind and give a helping hand to the ordinary staff. It’s a huge job to unload all the gear of the coach and takes a good while.

“People have been saying what a great gesture it is but to be honest it’s just typical of the man – we are saying he has to be the nicest man in football!”

Love this from the @MU_Foundation. Quinton Fortune, Juan Mata and Ander Herrera meet Fortune and help make his dreams come true. Class. #mufc pic.twitter.com/q7TAr1KHZx — United Xtra (@utdxtra) April 12, 2018

(You may also be interested in Marcus Rashford Quashes Recent Speculation He Could Quit Man Utd Over Lack of Starts)



Mata, who joined United from Chelsea four seasons ago, earns around £140,000-a-week at Old Trafford but he hasn't let money or success go to his head.

The playmaker set up the charity 'Common Goal' last year, with the aim of the cause being to help underprivileged children by donating at least one per cent of his salary to good causes.

Mata has managed to get 46 other professional footballers to sign up to the initiative too, with the likes of Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini and Bayern Munich's Mats Hummels helping to raise around £458,000 over the past 12 months.

Mata has also met with Bill Gates and Malala Yousafazi in recent times to help conduct their own drives into helping those less fortunate than themselves - further proof that the Spaniard is a truly stand up guy.

