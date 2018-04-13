Tit for Tat: Man Utd Players Stick it to City With Hilarious Dressing Room Antics After Derby Win

Manchester United's revenge win over Manchester City last weekend was a little more than claiming three points on the pitch, with Jose Mourinho's men making sure the Citizens were served a spoonful of their own medicine before and after the full-time whistle, according to reports.

When Pep Guardiola's men strolled to victory at Old Trafford earlier in the season, much was made from the dressing room antics during the fallout, with the Sky Blues releasing a video of themselves singing “park the bus” towards their fiercest rivals.

Manchester City players chanting "park the bus, park the bus Man United." 😂 pic.twitter.com/odyqA8acfW — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) December 17, 2017

However, as reported by The Sun, the Premier League champions-elect were subjected to a somewhat deserved backlash from the Red Devils contingent after throwing away their two-goal lead on Saturday, with last weekend's victors blaring music post-match as the visitors' celebrations carried on through the evening.





United were just as noisy on the pitch, however, with Mourinho's men goading City players in the latter stages after discovering they had booked tables all over Manchester on Saturday night to celebrate their title win.





“Booked tables have you? We’ll take your f***ing tables”, were some of the comments passed between the 22 on the pitch after Chris Smalling fired his side into the lead, with local-lad Jesse Lingard said to be heavily involved.

Meanwhile, the evening's hero, Paul Pogba, was branded a "genius" by former France ace Christophe Dugarry, although the ex-striker insisted his off-field distractions are a cause for frustration.





"He's an alien, a player out of the ordinary, but he annoys me, because I know he's capable of doing a hundred times more", he said.

"He's a genius, but when is he going to realise it? "When he started becoming a marketing player, he lost that rage he had at Juventus."