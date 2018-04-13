West Bromwich Albion Make New Senior Appointment Ahead of Club Restructuring

West Bromwich Albionhave confirmed the appointment of Giuliano Terraneo as a technical consultant.

The appointment, announced in a statement on the club's official website, followed the earlier news that the club had parted company with technical director Nick Hammond.

We've appointed experienced Italian sporting director Giuliano Terraneo as a Technical Consultant.#WBA https://t.co/jXrORTqVLk — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 12, 2018

Terraneo's most recent role in football was as Sporting Director at Turkish outfit Fenerbahce. He has also done similar work for Italian sides Monza, Lazio and Inter.

The 64-year-old joins West Brom on a six-month contract and will help the club to appoint a new technical director and manager.

The Baggies, who sit bottom of the Premier League, will be overhauling the club's staffing structure between now and the start of next season.

West Brom Chief Executive Officer, Mark Jenkins, said: "Giuliano joins us in what we all acknowledge will be a very important close season.

"He will assist in the recruitment of a new Head Coach and the re-structure of the squad. In the event of our losing Premier League status, it will be a squad we will want to compete strongly for promotion back to the top tier.

"Giuliano will assist in the recruitment long-term of a new Sporting and Technical Director and he will also be involved in the complete review of the recruitment department."

Terraneo also spoke to the club website following his appointment, saying: "I am pleased to be able to accept the opportunity to help the Club and its owners in the work ahead.

"West Bromwich Albion is a club with its own personality and it is important that everyone we recruit wants to work to that."