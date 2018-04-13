Zlatan Ibrahimovic Invites Former Man Utd Teammates to LA Summer Party for Emotional Goodbye

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has invited his former Manchester United teammates to a lavish summer party in his new home in Los Angeles, so that they can say one final goodbye.

The maverick striker left United very abruptly to move to LA Galaxy, where he had the most Zlatan style debut anyone could have possibly hoped for. He scored two goals including an incredible 35 yard volley to give his side a 4-3 victory over rivals LAFC.

The 36-year-old did not get the chance to bid his former teammates a proper goodbye upon his departure, as many were busy on international duty or only just returning.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

However, those in Manchester are now going to be given the chance to say a proper farewell to the Swede during their pre-season tour of LA in the summer.





The Sun have reported a source close to Zlatan saying: "The timing wasn't the best but Zlatan insisted we would all get the chance to come and see him in LA, so we could tell him how much we are all going to miss him - which is just typical Zlatan.





"The staff at Carrington have heard he will sort a party out when the team travels to Los Angeles for pre-season training at the back end of July. Zlatan is footing the bill for about 50 staff in total. He always appreciated how United gave him a new deal when he was out with a knee injury for eight months. He’s a very generous guy."

Zlatan is certainly a figure in football that no one will ever forget, and this big party is yet another example as to why the world of football can't help but love him.