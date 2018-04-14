Barcelona Boss Valverde Concedes Lionel Messi Remains 'Sad & Low' Following Champions League Exit

Lionel Messi is still feeling the effects of Barcelona's shock elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Roma, as manager Ernesto Valverde revealed the Argentina star remains feeling 'sad and low' in the immediate aftermath.

La Liga's leaders fell to a stunning elimination from Europe's prestigious competition after succumbing to a 3-0 defeat on Tuesday in Rome, despite having started the quarter final second leg with a 4-1 advantage.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

It was a night to forget for the club and Valverde admitted his side could not afford to dwell on the result, as they must pick themselves up to ensure their title bid does not come unstuck ahead of Valencia's visit to Camp Nou on Saturday.

In his pre-match press conference Valverde said, via Goal: "Messi is like his teammates. We are a bit sad and low but we have to face this challenge and want the ball moving again. That's how it is.





"Messi is one of the players who has won more Champions League's during his career. Winning the UCL is really difficult, only one team can win it, so it's very difficult.

The only thing holding back Lionel Messi is Barcelona. Unbelievable. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) April 10, 2018

"You cannot have a bad moment in this competition and that happened to us the other day."

Barcelona remain unbeaten in La Liga this season and are nine points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid. Despite suggestions that they could be there for the taking following the shock in Rome, Valencia Boss Marcelino remains wary of a wounded Barcelona side who will not easily fall to two consecutive defeats ahead of his sides clash.

Marcelino said, via Marca: "When Barcelona play at home, the numbers say that it is the most difficult venue in the league. They have the most points there, they average three goals per game and have conceded just seven.

"They are so good there that what happened in the last game doesn't make it any more or less difficult.

"We are going there with ambition, but what happened in the Champions League surely won't leave any negative repercussions. It is difficult to see Barcelona losing two games in a row but each one is different, with different players and ideas," he added.