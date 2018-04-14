Groundshare With Noisy Neighbours Possible for Man Utd If Old Trafford Is Redeveloped

The Manchester clubs could be on the verge of getting even closer as United look to redevelop Old Trafford. According to The Sun, City would consider a groundshare with United as their famous rivals plan to increase the capacity at Old Trafford.

It wouldn't be the first time the two clubs have shared a ground, with United moving in to Maine Road after Old Trafford was bombed during the Second World War.

But with City's rise to dominance this season, a groundshare would add another dynamic to an already fierce rivalry which is arguably as relevant now as it ever has been.

The Sun quote United's Managing Director, Richard Arnold as saying the plans to increase the size of the Bobby Charlton Stand would be “a very complex engineering challenge”. He also added that “It would be a multi-season challenge and it isn’t certain that there’s a way of doing it which doesn’t render us homeless.”

The Red Devils are the latest of the top six clubs to put forward stadium development plans, with Liverpool having enlarged their Main Stand to increase Anfield's capacity to around 54,000.





Tottenham will move into the new White Hart Lane in the 2018/2019 season having spent this season at Wembley and Chelsea are looking to demolish Stamford Bridge and build a 60,000 seater in it's place, although there has been some opposition to the plans.



