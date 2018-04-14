Liverpool & Man City Stars Head 6-Man Shortlist as PFA Announce PotY Award Nominees

Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne are the hot favourites to land the 2018 PFA Player of the Year award after they were nominated on Saturday.



The red-hot Liverpool forward and Manchester City playmaker lead a six-man shortlist after the Professional Footballers' Association announced the nominees on the BBC's Football Focus programme.



Salah has plundered a sensational 39 goals in just 44 appearances since his summer switch from Roma, while De Bruyne has wowed fans with his scintillating and consistent displays for Pep Guardiola's Premier League leaders this term.

The duo are joined on the shortlist by Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, De Bruyne's City teammates Leroy Sane and David Silva and Manchester United's goalkeeper David De Gea.

Egyptian superstar Salah has chalked up 29 goals in only 31 league matches for Jurgen Klopp's side in his first season back in England's top flight, and currently leads the scoring charts - ahead of second-placed Kane - by four goals.

De Bruyne, meanwhile, has bagged 11 goals and 20 assists in all competitions for the Citizens to help his team be on the cusp of lifting a third top flight trophy in seven seasons, as well as secure the Carabao Cup back in late February.

Silva has also produced moments of brilliance for City in the heart of midfield, while De Gea's typically superb form for United is rewarded once more with yet another nomination for the top award.

Sane has arguably been the most improved player this term too, with the German winger benefitting from Guardiola's tutelage to help himself to nine goals and 12 assists in 27 games for the Etihad stadium-based club.



Salah or De Bruyne are expected to pick up the gong at the prestigious end of the season awards ceremony, and whoever wins the award will succeed Chelsea's N'Golo Kante, who was crowned the winner of the 2017 edition of the prize.

