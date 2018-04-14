Liverpool Midfielder's Decision on His Future Is 'Imminent' as D-Day for Anfield Exit Looms

Emre Can is nearing a decision on his Liverpool future, with Juventus confident of securing a deal for the German midfielder.

It was reported last week that Juve CEO Giuseppe Marotta had set Can an ultimatum on his future, giving him ten days to decide whether he will stay at Anfield or move to Turin.

That deadline is set to expire on Tuesday and now Tuttosport (via SportWitness) is reporting that a final decision is "imminent". They seem confident that Can will indeed complete the transfer as expected, having refused numerous attempts to re-negotiate his contract at Liverpool.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, #FCBayern and Juventus are in the race to sign Emre Can. pic.twitter.com/bupLoCoSpu — FCBayernNews (@MiaSanMiaNews) April 13, 2018

Can's current deal expires in the summer, meaning that he will be free to decide his next move without the need for a transfer fee. It is possible that he has already played his last game for Liverpool, with a back injury possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season.

The decision to join Italian champions Juventus may have seemed like a simple one earlier in the season, but this week in particular has shown why Liverpool might be the place to be over the next few years.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Reds progressed to the Champions League semi finals with a 5-1 aggregate win over Manchester City, their first appearance in the last four since 2008. Can missed both legs of that tie because of his injury, showing that Liverpool could survive without him if he left.

Juventus, despite their domestic dominance, will not be in the semi finals despite a heroic comeback against Real Madrid. Trailing 3-0 from the first leg, they made up the difference in Madrid before Cristiano Ronaldo's late penalty dashed their hopes.

I Bianconeri are on course for a sixth consecutive Serie A title though, and with Liverpool still outsiders to win the Champions League, Can may feel that he has to move away to win silverware.