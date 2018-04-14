Mauricio Pochettino Claims Dele Alli Produces His Best Performances Against 'Strong Opposition'

By 90Min
April 14, 2018

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says that Dele Alli is relishing facing Manchester City this weekend, because he only produces his best performances in big matches.

Spurs host City seeking to strengthen their place in the top four and extend City's run of three consecutive defeats. Opponents don't come much bigger than the Premier League champions-elect, and Pochettino says that Alli will excel under these conditions.

"We’ve always told him, he needs a strong opposition to give his best," said Pochettino, as quoted by the Mirror. "In terms of his character, when it is easy – when he believes it is easy – he is not interested.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"In training sessions sometimes, if there is no opposition for him to practice finishing we have to say ‘come on Dele, if you have the capacity to score’."

Alli looks set to fall short of last season's tally of 22 goals for Tottenham in all competitions, having mustered just twelve this campaign. However, that number includes two against Real Madrid, two against Chelsea and one against Liverpool.

"If you put opposition in front of him he scores unbelievable goals," Pochettino added. "He is a little bit special, a special talent, a special character.

(You may also be interested in Spanish Report Claims Harry Kane Has Rejected Real Madrid in Fear of Being Overshadowed By Ronaldo)

"That is why people talk a lot during the whole season about Dele Alli. He is a special talent, special energy, a special player. He needs to feel the competition."

Despite Alli's occasionally indifferent form, Spurs are having another impressive season. They have all-but clinched a place in next season's Champions League, having been heart-breakingly knocked out by Juventus at the last 16 stage this year.

Pochettino's team also face Manchester United in the FA Cup semi finals as they seek their first piece of silverware since the 2008 League Cup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)