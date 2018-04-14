Mauricio Pochettino Remains Confident in Signing Barcelona Ace Despite Premier League Competition

By 90Min
April 14, 2018

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to still be keen on signing Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes despite the growing interest from other Premier League clubs.

Having moved to the Nou Camp in the summer of 2016, the Portugal international is struggling for game time in Spain having started just five times in La Liga this season as well just one game in the Champions League. 

He has since made it clear he wants to move in order to get more game time, and has also opened himself up to a move to the Premier League.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, Tottenham are set to battle it out with London rivals West Ham United to get Gomes' signature this summer. Spurs have previously been linked with the 24-year-old - with a reported £40m move last summer failing to materialise - but the report claims Pochettino is still keen on signing the player ahead of next season. 

If Gomes was to join the Hammers instead, it would see him join fellow countryman Joao Mario in the centre of midfield. Mario joined the Hammers on loan in January for the remainder of this Premier League season, but West Ham have an option to make the deal permanent at the end of his loan for a fee of £26m.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

This may encourage Gomes to move to the London Stadium, but Tottenham look to offer more with the array of talent available for Gomes to play alongside as well as the potential of Champions League football next season.


Unfortunately for Tottenham, West Ham aren't the only club they should be watching out for as it was reported by the Sun that Manchester United are also monitoring Gomes' situation with Barcelona.

Spurs fans will be hoping the club can get a deal done as they look to build for what promises to be an encouraging debut season at their new stadium next season.

