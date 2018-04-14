Milan vs Napoli Preview: Reverse Fixture, Key Battle, Team News & More

AC Milan's Gennaro Gattuso was given a three year contract with the club this week, the longest contract Milan have offered a manager since Carlo Ancelotti.

His Milan team welcome title challengers Napoli to the San Siro this Sunday as they look to end their winless run of three games in Serie A.

Napoli will be hoping for a victory to keep their title hopes alive, as slip ups against Sassuolo and Roma in recent weeks see them drop four points behind league leaders Juventus with seven games remaining.

Napoli still have to play the Turin club, and a victory here will mean the title race is back on.

Previous Encounter

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

A repeat of the reverse fixture would see Napoli emerge 2-1 victors over Milan. The match came on the back of Italy's play-off defeat to Sweden, where Lorenzo Insigne was an unused substitute.

Against Milan, Insigne was out to prove a point, putting the home team in front in the 33rd minute. A sublime pass from Dries Mertens saw Piotr Zielinski net Napoli's second before Milan defender Romagnoli netted a consolation in the 91st minute.

Key Battle

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Lorenze Insigne vs Mateo Musacchio & Davide Calabria



Napoli have statistically the best front three in the league this season, and Lorenze Insigne has been key to that trio.



The Italy international likes to cut inside to combine with frontman Dries Mertens down Napoli's left hand side, a combination that has proven incredibly successful for the Italian outifit this season.

The duo attempting to keep the tricky winger quiet this Sunday will be Mateo Musacchio and Davide Calabria. The Milan pair will have to quickly build an understanding of each other, having not played much football together due to Musacchio's recent lack of game time.

The Argentine defender has not played a full 90 minutes since Milan's 2-0 home defeat to Atalanta in December when Abate was Milan's first choice right-back.

Team News

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Napoli will be boosted by Raul Albiol and Jorginho's returns from suspension, with both expected to start. Maurizio Sarri, however, will have to contest with the loss of Mario Rui to suspension, meaning Christian Maggio will start at right back, and Elseid Hysaj will likely switch to the opposite flank.

Gattuso will have a tough job this weekend as he will be without both first choice centre backs. Leonardo Bonucci is suspended and Alessio Romagnoli is injured. Cristian Zapata and Mateo Musacchio will likely deputise for their unavailable teammates.

Potential AC Milan Starting Lineup: Donnarumma; Rodriguez, Zapata, Musacchio, Calabria; Kesslé, Biglia, Bonaventura; Calhanoglu, Cutrone, Suso.





Potential Napoli Starting Lineup: Reina; Hysaj, Koulibal, Albiol, Maggio; Hamsik, Jorginho, Allan; Insigne, Mertens, Callejón.

Prediction

Milan could only manage a draw against Sassuolo last weekend, failing to take advantage of both Roma and Inter dropping points. They can no longer make a challenge for fourth place now, but wouldn't have been in the conversation had they not undergone an astounding revival in form since Gattuso took over.





Napoli have not looked convincing in recent weeks, having to come from behind to beat Chievo 2-1 last weekend. They are still at a much higher level than Milan though, and Milan's absence of their two first choice centrebacks will hinder them here.





Prediction: Milan 1-2 Napoli