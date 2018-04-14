Olivier Giroud Admits Leaving Arsenal for Chelsea Was 'Easy' as He Aims for Sustained Success

Olivier Giroud has revealed his decision to switch Arsenal for Chelsea in the January window was an 'easy' one due to the history of sustained success at the Blues.

The striker spent six-years at the Emirates, where he amassed over 100 goals for the club on the way to three FA Cup triumphs, but the Frenchman instigated a move in the winter after falling down the pecking order under Arsene Wenger.

Giroud felt it was necessary to leave the Gunners to ensure his place in the France squad for the World Cup was not placed in jeopardy, however the 31-year-old has risked falling on the wrong side of the Arsenal faithful after admitting it was 'easy' to join Chelsea as they are the 'best club in England'.

“When I had the opportunity to join Chelsea and stay in the Premier League, it was easy," Giroud said, via the Daily Star.

"That Arsenal page is finished now and it’s a new chapter for my career. Now I am 100 per cent focused on the Blues and achieving our targets.

“I am at the best club in England in recent years because Chelsea have won more trophies than anyone else.

“Chelsea are a massive club and we want to challenge for the title every single year. Obviously the competition has been the toughest this year — with Man City, Liverpool doing well, Man United, even Arsenal.

"That’s why I love the Premier League, it’s the best championship, it is very hard. I am a competitor so hopefully next year we will compete for it.”

Giroud's career at Stamford Bridge has yet to truly take off, however, as he has scored just once since his move, after finding himself behind Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard in the hunt for Antonio Conte's leading role.

Chelsea's hopes of a late rally into the top four face another test on Saturday, as they travel to face relegation threatened Southampton in a bid to secure just their fourth league win of the year.