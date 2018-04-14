Out of Favour Man Utd Defender Matteo Darmian Reportedly Approves Juventus Transfer

By 90Min
April 14, 2018

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has reportedly given the green light for a move to Juventus in the summer. 

The 28-year-old full back has fallen out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho after making just two starting Premier League appearances this term as Antonio Valencia continues to impress, leaving him to push through a move away from Old Trafford to secure regular senior football for next season. 

Michael Steele/GettyImages

According to Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via Football Italia, Darmian has informed Juventus that he is more than happy to make the move to the Serie A side in the summer, where he could be set to replace the ageing Stephan Lichtsteiner.


It is expected that Juventus director Beppe Marotta will look to finalise details with Manchester United over a fee for the versatile defender who was secured by United from Torino for €18m in the summer of 2015.

The 28-year-old's ability to play as a right back, left back and central defender is said to have appealed to the Italian giants who are willing to overlook his lack of football this season which totals a measly 13 appearances across all competitions. 

Darmian remains contracted with United until the summer of 2019 and is thought to command a smaller transfer fee than fellow Juventus target and Arsenal right back Hector Bellerin.

The Gunners' full back had reportedly been tagged with a £50m price tag which is said to have made the Serie A side reconsider pursuing a deal for the Spaniard, leaving them to turn to the Italy international.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)