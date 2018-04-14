Psychology Expert Claims Man Utd Should Replace Jose Mourinho With Mauricio Pochettino

By 90Min
April 14, 2018

A leading psychology expert believes Manchester United should "consider sacking" Jose Mourinho and sees Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as the perfect replacement.

United currently sit 13 points behind leaders and city rivals Manchester City and despite signing a new deal in January to keep him at the club until 2020, some of Mourinho's methods have been heavily questioned. 

Not only does the former Chelsea manager give candid interviews, but he is also not afraid to publicly criticise his players, most notably Luke Shaw.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

In a recent interview with BetStars, leading football psychologist Phil Johnson said: ''I consider Mourinho's approach towards Luke Shaw as disgraceful. The experience of being publicly humiliated not only undermines a player's confidence it also breaks the bond of trust between a young player, and a very powerful manager.


''Mourinho projects his own frustrations onto players and I think that that's what's happening with Luke Shaw. This isn't about Luke Shaw, this is about Jose Mourinho being a very frustrated and angry person because the players aren't doing what he expects of them and he has very high standards.

''They should consider sacking him. I think it's really bad for the club and if he implodes the way he did at Chelsea, he will create his own untenable position.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Johnson believes that Mourinho's tendency to create a toxic atmosphere among certain players can be counter productive for the sides he manages and he thinks that other managers may be better suited.

He added: ''I could see Mauricio Pochettino as [Manchester United] manager and Diego Simeone also comes to mind. Managers who are the most successful are the ones that really connect with the players on a human basis, the command-style of coaching is outdated.

''The co-operative way of discussing with players as individuals or a small group is the way forward to know your player as a person not just as a footballer and to understand what's going on in their lives so you can be supportive with them and get the best out of them."

