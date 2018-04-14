Real Madrid Consider Future Legal Action Against Negative Press Stories Amid UCL Penalty Award Storm

By 90Min
April 14, 2018

Real Madrid could be ready to take legal action against other football clubs if their name continues to be dragged through the mud over defamatory comments.

The reigning La Liga champions have reportedly grown weary of the constant attacks on them and their fanbase, and Spanish newspaper Marca has now alleged that Real could soon launch defamation court cases against other teams if they continue to polarise opinion on the Spanish giants.

Real earned a dramatic last-minute penalty in their Champions League quarter final tie against Juventus that allowed superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to fire them into the last four of UEFA's continental club tournament on Tuesday.

The fallout from that decision has seen plenty of other teams' fans, players and the media across Europe make accusations of bias against Real, and the heavyweights are tired of having to defend their actions - or the actions of others - amid the consistent negativity.

Zinedine Zidane's side have also been accused of bribing match officials, have become embroiled in tit-for-tat exchanges with bitter rivals Barcelona due to decisions made during El Clasico bouts and have had to ward off the 'heated balls' controversy that handed them an easier draw in last season's Champions League campaign.

All of that has led to club president Florentino Perez to hold a meeting with his fellow board members and reveal his intent to protect the club's integrity and passionate fanbase by any means necessary.

(You may also be interested in Real Madrid Star Slams 'Shameful' Journalist Following 'Robbery' Accusation After Win Over Juventus)

Part of that action could include taking others to court if they continue to slander Real and accuse the defending Champions League champions of similar incidents to those above.

Real's star players have also apparently vented their aggravation at not being praised for their performances and title successes in recent times, and believe it is high time that they were given the credit they deserve.

Real still have a chance to lift this season's Champions League trophy with a semi final clash against Bayern Munich to come, but won't defend their league crown with runaway leaders Barca set to wrest that title back.

