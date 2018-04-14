Sky Pundit Admits He Was 'Surprised' Man City Didn't Attempt to Sign Liverpool Star In January

By 90Min
April 14, 2018

Former Liverpool midfielder and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has admitted he was surprised Manchester City didn't make more of an effort to sign Virgil van Dijk in January. 

Pep Guardiola's side had been heavily linked with signing the Dutch international prior to the opening of the January transfer window at the beginning of the year, before Van Dijk opted to sign for Liverpool in a deal worth £75m, a world record fee for a defender. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

After missing out on the then Southampton defender, Guardiola did strengthen his defence by signing Aymeric Laporte for £57m from Athletic Bilbao, however Redknapp insists he was bewildered that the current Premier League leaders didn't pursue van Dijk with greater interest.

"Once that transfer window opens, I'm sure he'll look at strengthening his defence. Virgil van Dijk was a great signing for Liverpool and I was surprised City didn't make more of an effort to get him," said Redknapp, speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Man City's clash with Tottenham this evening. 

While Laporte looks a great prospect for the future, van Dijk's impact since joining the Reds suggests that Guardiola missed a trick when deciding not to sign the Netherlands captain. 


Van Dijk has brought a resoluteness to what was a rather shaky defence at best, seeming to bring the best out of Dejan Lovren and Loris Karius with his imposing presence in the back line.  

In his 14 appearances since so far, Van Dijk has helped Jurgen Klopp's side to six clean sheets, 

while he played a key part in helping Liverpool reach the Champions League semi final stage for the first time in 10 years, at the expense of Man City. 

