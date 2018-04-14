'This Is What You Are': Michael Carrick Reveals How His Pep Talk Inspired Paul Pogba's Derby Heroics

Michael Carrick has been filled with optimism for the next step in his career at Manchester United, following Paul Pogba's heroics in the Manchester derby last week.

Carrick's 12-year playing association with United is set to come to an end at the conclusion of the season as he is set to hang up his boots and bring a close to a glittering career to link up with Jose Mourinho's coaching staff.

Although the 36-year-old's coaching role is not set to start until next season he is already having an influence on the team as Pogba heaped praise on Carrick for his advice which he credits for helping him net two goals in quick succession to steal victory from their fierce rivals.

In an earlier report, Pogba said: "I give the credit to Michael Carrick, because after the game every game he shows me the video and says to make those runs. He's someone who's helped me a lot."

Michael Carrick will make for a great manager in the future. He is what Ryan Giggs considers himself to be. Pogba confirming how influential his inputs are already proving to be. — • (@PogbesqueV3) April 7, 2018

When Carrick sat down with former teammate and Sky Sports' Gary Neville, the midfielder revealed how his confidence was boosted by seeing the results of his pep talk with Pogba.

He said: "I just told him to keep it simple and said 'this is what you are' and 'this is what you're good at. But listen, he scored two goals so it's not down to me.

Great to hear Pogba saying Carrick has been giving him advice about how to be more effective. Such a clever player who understands the game so well & should make a great addition to the coaching staff — jb8521 (@jb_8521) April 7, 2018

"I'm glad I did [have an impact] because it shows little things do register with players."

United have an opportunity to send Carrick off in style with a record 13th FA Cup triumph in May, but the 36-year-old is already casting an eye towards his coaching career after turning his back on a career in the media.

He added: "Three or four years ago I probably wouldn't have thought I'd go down that route. It wasn't until I started my coaching badges that I found that I enjoyed it.

"Eventually, I think I would like to be a manager. It looks easier than it obviously is! But of course it's not easy. There is an element that keeps nagging away at me in games where I think what I would do there and what would I change."