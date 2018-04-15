Antonio Conte Takes Responsibility for 'Negative' Approach in Awful First Half Against Southampton

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Antonio Conte was quick to shoulder the blame for Chelsea's 'very negative' approach to the first half before a remarkable comeback secured a memorable 3-2 victory over Southampton on Saturday. 

The Blues were a shadow of their former selves for a large period of the game at St Mary's and found themselves two goals behind on the hour mark before the introduction of Olivier Giroud turned the game on its head.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

A stunning eight minute blitz inspired by the striker secured Chelsea's fourth league win of 2018 after the Frenchman scored twice - his first league goals for the club - alongside Eden Hazard to keep the Blues' faint hopes of securing a top four spot alive. 

"Our first half wasn't good, in a lot of aspects. I think we didn't show great spirit, enough desire or will to fight for a good result. The first half was very negative," Conte told Sky Sports

"I saw a great reaction after half-time, the right will to fight, the right desire to win this game, despite the difficulties because they went 2-0 up.

"But we have had the right spirit to come back and win this game. If you don't have something in your heart, it's very difficult to win the game, but today I'm very happy with the second half, and very disappointed with the first.

"I'm the first to take the fault for the first half, but I repeat the second half my players deserve great credit."

The introduction of Giroud proved to be a masterstroke for Conte on the south coast, but the Italian was quick to take the spotlight off his role as he instead acknowledged the 'desire' his side showed to turn the fixture around. 

"I think that the coach has to try to find a different solution, especially if you are losing, but I think the difference was that we played in the second half with great desire not to lose another game. No-one deserves this type of season," he added.

