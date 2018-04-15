Arsenal Send Scouts to Watch Serbian International as Arsene Wenger Intensifies Pursuit of Forward

Arsenal are ramping up their efforts to sign Benfica forward Andrija Zivkovic this summer.

According to Portuguese newspaper Record (h/t Sport Witness), Arsenal have been scouting the Serbian youngster for some time now and believe Zivkovic would be an ideal addition to Arsene Wenger's side ahead of next season.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

The 21-year-old, who moved to Benfica from Partisan in 2016 has been an integral part of a Benfica side who are looking to record a fifth straight Primeira Liga title this season.

Gunners scouts have been impressed with Zivkovic's versatility - the forward can be deployed on both wings and has this season demonstrated his ability in a more central role.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The forward - whose current contract will keep him at the club to until 2021 - will be watched from the stands by Arsenal scout and former player Luis Boa Morte on Sunday in a potential title-deciding clash against Porto.

Boa Morte, who made 30 appearances for the Gunners, has been working as a representative to the club for some time now and regularly scouts Portuguese League games for Arsenal.





The Gunners will be hoping to make a number of additions this summer in an attempt to claw back a Champions League spot.

With the Europa League Arsenal's only route to the Champions League this season, Arsenal's ability offer Champions League football next season will no doubt have some affect their upcoming transfer dealings.