Atletico Madrid GM Insists 'Nobody' Has Made an Offer for Antoine Griezmann as Barcelona Circle

Atlético Madrid's general manager Clemente Villaverde has claimed that he has no enquiries for his club's star player Antoine Griezmann, despite Barcelona being heavily linked with a move for the Frenchman.

In an interview with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, via Goal, the Los Colchonceros chief said: "Nobody has asked for him. Griezmann is a player of Atletico, and I do not know anything about Barça. At the moment I can say he is a player of Atletico Madrid and I can only talk about facts and realities, not about the future. He has a contract with us."

The tenacious forward has repeatedly been linked with a move away from the club in recent years, and with his release clause set to drop from €200m to €100m, Atlético will be bracing themselves for a host of top sides looking to sign the 27-year-old. Despite his prodigious talents, Griezmann is yet to win a major trophy and will be eager to progress in his career.





Barcelona remain the favourites to capture the former Real Sociedad man, but Manchester United are likely to join the Catalan giants in the transfer race. Griezmann was believed to be close to joining the Red Devils last summer, but the potential deal was scuppered when Atléti received a transfer embargo and were unable to replace any outgoing stars.

Meanwhile, Juventus are rumoured to have met with Atléti defender Filipe Luis' agent, as the club look to find a replacement for Alex Sandro - who is hotly tipped to move away this summer. The 32-year-old has just one year left on his contract, so Juve boss Maxi Allegri will be hoping to sign the former Chelsea man on a bargain deal as his club look to cash in while they can.