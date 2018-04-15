Bayern Munich Hit With Blow as Arturo Vidal Suffers Knee Injury in Training

Bayern Munich have suffered a huge blow ahead of their Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid, with Arturo Vidal picking up a knee injury in training.

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

The Chilean midfield dynamo was going through the motions with the Bavarians on Sunday, after the team battered Borussia Monchengladbach 5-1 on Saturday.

Bild report that Vidal went to catch the ball, but landed awkwardly and twisted his right knee, which is the same knee he has been having problems already with this season.

The 30-year-old crumpled to the ground and was quickly tended to by goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic and club physio Gianni Bianchi.

A number of concerned teammates also went to check up on the player including Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Robert Lewandowski, before he was led away on the back of a golf cart.

The club now await the diagnosis on the former Juventus star, and everybody at the club will have their fingers crossed it's nothing too serious.

The Bavarians will have their biggest game of the season so far on April 25 against Real in Europe, and Vidal's potential absence would certainly sting, despite their squad depth.

In theory, Vidal would be the ideal player to hassle and harry Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in midfield and drive the Germans forward, and so news of his injury will come as a bitter blow.

