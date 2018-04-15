Ernesto Valverde Hails 'Red-Letter Day' as Barcelona Break La Liga Record for Games Unbeaten

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde paid tribute to his players after the 2-1 win over Valencia which set a new record for consecutive unbeaten matches in La Liga.

Barca had equalled Real Sociedad's 38-year-old record of 38 games without defeat when they beat Leganes last time out, and they eclipsed it with a nervy win at the Nou Camp on Saturday.

Luis Suarez and Samuel Umtiti scored Barcelona's goals and they held on for victory despite Dani Parejo's late consolation. Speaking in his post-match press conference, Valverde hailed a great day for his team.

"This was a red-letter day for us," said the Barca boss, as quoted by Sky Sports. "It was essential to take this major step forward. To win it we needed heart out there on the pitch and to take the initiative with the ball."

Valverde was also pleased with his players' attitude to bounce back from the 3-0 defeat at Roma which eliminated them from the Champions League on Tuesday, ending their hopes of a treble.

"It was three important points really, for a lot of reasons," said Valverde. "First of all, because of the week we've had. The atmosphere around the club this week has been a bit gloomy and we needed to put the brakes on that.

"It was more important that we picked ourselves up after a difficult week and the players have showed great attitude today and stepped up. We have to look forward now. Obviously we are coming off the back of going out of a competition but we've still got a lot of things to win."

Barca's procession towards the league title continues on Tuesday as they travel to Celta Vigo, before the Copa del Rey final against Sevilla next weekend.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)